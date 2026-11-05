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MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Previews 2027 Budget With $3.6 Million Gap

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Montpelier Village Council got an early preview of the village’s 2027 budget projections from Director of Finance Nikki Uribes at its budget meeting on Monday, Nov. 2.

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