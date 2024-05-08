BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Golf Cart Ordinance Given Second Reading & Radiation Oncology Center Permit Approved

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan City Council met on Monday, May 6th at 5:30 p.m. After the approval of the April 15th council meeting minutes, Jim Kozumplik, Steve Alspaugh, John Betts, Richard Hupe, and Mary Leatherman heard from Steve Cox off of Huntington Drive.

Cox gave thanks for the notice left prior to the work beginning at Huntington Drive, and Mayor Schlade shared that the thanks should go to BMU, and that Director Schultz would be more than happy to hear the compliment.

Cox then brought attention to the shattering of the surface ...