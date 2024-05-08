Edon Resident Don Walton Honored For Dedication To Community

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBOMBER PRIDE…. Pictured here is Don Walton, in the school gym recently dedicated to him in honor of the hard work he has been putting into the district since 1977.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

“I’m just honored to have been a part of it,” shared Edon Northwest Schools Superintendent Anthony Stevens, “there’s no one who’s more deserving of something like this.”

“He takes a ton of pride in what he does, and if anybody has any q...