Close Menu
Tuesday, October 20
Login
News

Bryan Elementary Names September Character Trait Winners

By No Comments1 Min Read

Six Bryan Elementary fourth-graders, the September Character Trait winners for Patience, stand together in a school hallway

BRYAN 4TH GRADE CHARACTER TRAIT WINNERS … September’s winners for the Character Trait of Patience. Front row: Paisley Layman, Maize Gilcher and Brayden Koch. Back row: Riley Speelman, Olin Scalf and Adelyn Thiel. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

 

Help us keep covering our neighbors.
A tip goes 100% to newsroom coverage. Or pick another way to support local news:
Leave A Newsroom TipSubscribeBuy A Physical CopyAdvertise With Us
Having a garage sale? Place a classified ad ›

Related Posts

Leave A Reply