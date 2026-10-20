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High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, October 20, 2026

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BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION V-NW 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
No. 8 Delta @ No. 5 Liberty Center 7pm

DIVISION V-NW 3 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
No. 7 Pettisville @ No. 3 Evergreen 7:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION IV-NW 2 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
No. 8 Bryan @ No. 7 Otsego 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION V-NW 2 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
No. 6 Liberty-Benton @ No. 5 Swanton 6pm

 

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