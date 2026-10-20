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EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Reviews Trick-Or-Treat Plans & Village Business

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The Edon Village Council met Monday evening, Oct. 19, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. Council members Dave Loughborough, Lee Lawrence, Dan Ankney and Brian Shaffer were present. Council member Jeff Pease was absent.

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