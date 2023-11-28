Close Menu
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

Bryan Elementary Selects Students For 5th Grade Ambassador Program

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
STUDENT AMBASSADORS PICKED … After a thorough application process these students were selected to be part of our Bryan Elementary 5th Grade Ambassador Program where they will continue to serve, lead and inspire the student body and school community. Back Row From Left to Right: Harper Smith, Tristen Williams, Maven Staten, Colton Collins, Eastyn McClaine. Front Row From Left to Right: Andrea Slagle, An-nistyn Grant, Laikyn Haas, Liam Jinks. Missing from photo: Emma Cloutier.

 

