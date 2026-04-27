UPS To Close Defiance Terminal June 19

DEFIANCE — United Parcel Service will close its package‑processing facility at 820 Carpenter Road in Defiance on Friday, June 19, 2026, as part of the largest U.S. network overhaul in the carrier’s 118‑year history.

UPS declined to say how many workers will be affected, and the closure does not meet the federal WARN Act threshold for advance notice.

Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said the company never contacted his administration before the news broke. “Our first concern is for the workers,” he said. “Our next is what quality of service will we get from UPS.”

A UPS spokeswoman said the company is working to place affected employees in other positions and that most reductions will come through attrition. Nationwide, UPS has said its restructuring will close roughly 200 sort centers and eliminate tens of thousands of positions.

Defiance County Economic Development has offered placement assistance. Workers can contact the OhioMeansJobs office in Defiance or county workforce specialist Cara Boehm at Cara@DefianceCountyED.com. The Carpenter Road building is owned by the Cleve Company of Greenwich, Conn.; the Defiance County Auditor lists its appraised value at $471,490.