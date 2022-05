Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Bryan First Assembly of God (1105 Alpine Dr Bryan, OH 43506) is hosting an Encounter Weekend with evangelist and speaker Rev. Rodney Burton Ministries.

Join us for two opportunities of worship and seeking God and hearing an encouraging message from Rev. Burton. Saturday, May 21st @ 6pm and Sunday, May 22nd @ 10:30am (regular worship service time).

For more info, contact the church office at (419) 636-7612