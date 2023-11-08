Bryan Head Football Coach Grant Redhead Resigns

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN – Bryan head football coach Grant Redhead has resigned from his coaching position with the intent to retire from coaching citing the decision is what he feels is best for the football program, the community, and his family.

“In nine years as the Head Coach for the Bryan Golden Bears, Coach Redhead has made significant contributions to the football program and his dedication and passion for the sport have made an impact on student-athletes and beyond,” said Bryan Schools in a press release.

Coach Redhead expressed his gratitude to the school, the players, the coaching staff, and the community, saying, “Being the head football coach of Bryan has been an amazing chapter in my 28-year coaching career.”

“Our community is outstanding, and I want to thank them for all they have given to me and the program. Thank you to the football parents who have helped and supported the program.”

“Finally, to my players past and present. Thank you for giving me your best. You will always have a special place in my memory. It is our relationships and bonds that I will miss the most.”

“I will be your biggest supporter and fan moving forward. I will continue to serve our community as a teacher at BCS and will volunteer in the community”, he concluded.

“Bryan City Schools and the athletic department fully support Coach Redhead’s decision. Coach Redhead has been an integral part of our football family. This decision was not an easy decision for him. His contributions to our program and to the community will not be forgotten”, said Athletic Director, Nathan Keel.

During his 28-year coaching career, Redhead compiled a record of 125-81, including going 43-50 with four playoff appearances in his nine seasons at Bryan.

The search for a new head football coach to lead the program will begin promptly. Redhead will remain a classroom teacher at Bryan Middle/High School.