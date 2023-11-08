November BD Spotlight Award Goes To Williams County Public Library

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

November’s recipient is Williams County Public Library for the Carnegie stairs restoration project. When the Williams County Public Library was first constructed in 1903, the funds came from philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie.

Carnegie’s generosity accounted for building 1,689 libraries, and his requirement for these was that each one have stairs leading up to the entrance, reflecting one of his famous quotes “You cannot push anyone up a ladder unless he’s willing to climb a little.”

By the 1970’s, the stairs were closed off due to disrepair, but thanks to long-term saving on the library’s part and generous donations from the Brown family and the Friends of the Bryan Library, the stair restoration project was kicked off.

Several donations have since been accepted and the work to restore the steps started in early spring. Jeff Yahraus, the retired WCPL Director who spearhead the project, says “I’m so excited to finally see this project come to fruition!”

The $300,000 project included new limestone steps and using all of the original bricks for side support. Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation, and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration, or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.