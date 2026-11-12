Pulaski Garden Club Donates To Filling Home Of Mercy & Pulaski United Methodist Church

GOURD-GEOUS ARRANGEMENT … Kay Beck and her arrangement entitled Gourd-geous. Kay used a hard-shell gourd embellished with leather braid. The arrangement included gomphrena, hydrangeas, cattails and wheat.

President Regina Partee opened the November meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club on Nov. 3 with the Garden Prayer. The roll call question was “What are you thankful for in your garden?” Several members responded with the unusually warm weather and the continuing blooming of their flowers. Some planted dahlias for the first time this summer and were pleased with the result. One member was thankful for the leaves coming down to use as mulch in her flower beds.

The floral arrangement at the meeting, prepared by Kay Beck, was entitled “Gourd-geous.” It was a hard-shell gourd which she embellished with leather braiding. The arrangement included gomphrena, hydrangeas, cattails and wheat.

Cindy Clark read a poem for the Gardens in Art and Literature subject. Written by Kathryn Pulcifer, it was entitled “Autumn’s Embrace.”

After the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were given, the club voted to donate $25 to the Filling Home of Mercy and $100 to Pulaski United Methodist Church for Christmas.

Under old business, members were encouraged to vote for their favorites in the “Centennial Sensations” photo contest. Winners were announced at the close of the meeting: “Salute to the Nation,” Joyce Paepke, flowers and flag at the Grand Hotel in Michigan; “Winter Wonderland,” Carol Wheeler, ornamental grass inflorescence weighted down by snow; “Summer’s Sweet,” a tie between Connie McGrew, a bee on a flower, and Cam Miller, a butterfly on a flower; and “Still Life,” Amanda Dalton, a tiny traditional bouquet of summer flowers.

The Region 1 fall meeting was scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Jr. Fair Building at the Wood County fairgrounds, with a carpool at 7:15 for participants. Rhonda Obus was thanked for bringing the raffle item from the club. The cost is $25, which includes lunch. New officers will be voted upon at the spring meeting. Rozetta Luke has volunteered to serve as Horticulture chair.

A regional Design Study group met in Stryker to show and discuss Transparency Creative Design. Nine people were present. The Transparency Design will be included in the 2027 fair flower show. Members who planted perennials at the Williams County Humane Society flower beds were thanked.

Under new business, Carol Wheeler reported that a tree has been selected for the Festival of Trees. A theme of birds and nests will be the decorations. Members were to meet at Cam Miller’s home at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 to decorate. Proceeds will go to the Boyd Moore fund. An OSU Extension flower arranging class will be held in December.

Members who helped to remove plants at the fairgrounds flower bed were thanked. Matthew and Rozetta Luke received a round of applause and a monetary thank you for finishing by removing tons of rock and rebuilding the new bed, which will be planted in the spring. Joyce Mocherman will add sulphur to the Bell Tower hydrangeas this fall.

The December meeting will be a catered dinner at a cost of $15. There will be a $10 gift exchange with wrapping in one of the following themes: Away in the Manger, Frosty the Snowman or Blue Christmas.

Seven members met to plan the theme for the 2027 Williams County Fair Flower Show. The title will be “Kaleidoscope of Color.” There will be many classes to enter, including a planter using ornamental grasses as a “thriller.”

Cam Miller will be taking plastic pots and trays to the 4 County School’s greenhouse. Members can get in touch with her to have her bring theirs.

Under Care and Share, Joyce Mocherman displayed shaded nighttime driving glasses that reduce glare and recommended all consider getting them.

The door prize was given by Cam Miller and won by Peggy Miller. Hostesses Rhonda Obus, Cindy Clark and Barb Deetz were thanked for refreshments.

The next meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club will be Dec. 1, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pulaski United Methodist Church.

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