Bryan High School Holds 145th Graduation Ceremony

By: Jacob Kessler

The Bryan High School held a graduation ceremony for their seniors on Sunday, May 28th.

The ceremony took place at 2:00 p.m. with visitors being greeted with the message “Graduation is not the end, rather it is the beginning.”

The Processional “Pomp and Circumstance” music played, and the graduation class entered the gymnasium before everyone stood for the National Anthem and school Alma Mater performed by the Bryan High School A Capella Choir.