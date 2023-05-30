North Central Holds 2023 Graduation Ceremony

By: Renea Kessler

The North Central High School held their 2023 Graduation ceremony for seniors on May 28th, 2023. The ceremony began at 2:00 p.m. with processional to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstances.”

Principal Gregory Puthoff was on stage to then welcome everyone. To Honor America, “The Pledge of Allegiance” was said by seniors Sean Michael and Mason Hamilton.