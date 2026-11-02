Fraternal Twins Ethan & Irelyn Fryman Are Bryan Kiwanis Students Of The Month

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Pictured left to right: Ethan Fryman and Irelyn Fryman. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

At a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan we welcomed the Students of the Month from Bryan High School. The students are selected by the faculty of the school based on their academic achievements and participation in extracurricular activity at the school.

The students shared with the group their most memorable high school experience as well as their plans to continue their education next fall. This month’s students have a unique connection between themselves as they are fraternal twins in addition to being top students at the school.

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