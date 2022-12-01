Bryan High School Students Tour UTCOM

FACILTY TOUR … Left to right, Front row: Kierstyn Bherns, Brenna Rice, Macy Parker, Kharma Gentner, Rachel Fireovid, Hannah Andrews, Avery Brown, Kyah Davis, Cohen Davis, Montesa Vollmar, and Dylan Koenig. Back row: Brooklyn Martin, Morgan Hageman, Caroline Brightman, Mara Simmons, Teaghan Blad, Ella Voigt, Kailee Thiel, Lillian Clemens, Ella Rau, Noah Huard, Ayden Pelz, Cooper Bell, Drew Hahn, and Beckett Stark. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

This fall, Bryan Area Health Education Center (BAHEC) was pleased to coordinate a visit to the University of Toledo College of Medicine for students from the Human Anatomy classes at Bryan High School.

The day began with sessions in the state-of-the-art Lloyd A. Jacobs Interprofessional Immersive Simulation Center.

Students practiced laparoscopic surgery techniques, explored manikins used for high fidelity simulation training, and practiced hands-on learning with intubation and respiratory techniques.

Following lunch in the hospital cafeteria, the students spent time in the Gross Anatomy lab with hands-on learning led by a medical student.

The medical student helped explain the intricacies of the human body and allowed the high school students to ask questions.

Students then spent time in the interactive Plastination Museum exploring differences in healthy versus pathological organs.

Evaluations from the students were very positive. 92% of students reported that the experience was helpful in exploring health careers.