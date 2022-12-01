Montpelier High School Junior Class Holding Tennis Shoe Drive

The Junior class of Montpelier High School is hosting a tennis shoe drive that will not only raise money for Prom, but also to help the environment by sending the shoes to be repurposed!

All we need from you are complete sets of your tennis shoes that you don’t wear anymore.

They can be kid or adult sizes but must be in pairs and not too ratty.

You can drop them off at the school (or send them with your student) or we also have a drop off box at the Montpelier Police Department.

Please consider donating your used tennis shoes for this great cause.