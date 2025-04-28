Bryan Kiwanis Club Dives Into Williams County’s History

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WILLIAMS COUNTY HISTORY … The speaker at the Bryan Kiwanis meeting on April 23, 2025 was Kiwanian Jared Schnee. He is the manager at the Local History and Genealogy Center at the Williams County Public Library. Jared quizzed the group on Williams County historical trivia. It was not only entertaining, but quite informative as the group guessed at multiple choice answers to the questions. After revealing the correct answer he provided background material germane to the question.