Bryan Kiwanis Club Hears Uplifting Story Of Faith & Service

FAITH AND SERVICE … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s meeting on April 30, 2025, was Senior Pastor of the Bridging the Gap Ministry of Stryker, Ohio, Ryan Carter. Pastor Carter spoke about his background growing up and the many challenges he faced. His testimony about his journey to a life of faith contained many obstacles and difficult choices ultimately culminating in his choosing to embrace Christ. His story is about choosing a Christ centered life over the self destructive path he was on. He has established a ministry that is thriving and endeavors to present and show the love of Christ through service to others as they strive to help the least of us. Pictured are Pastor Ryan Carter and Johnny Ray Kittle, program host and Kiwanian.