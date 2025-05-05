Wauseon Recognized As A Tree City USA

PRESS RELEASE – The City of Wauseon was recognized as a Tree City USA today in the Northwest Ohio awards ceremony hosted by the City of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Tree Commission.

This is the 32nd time our community has been honored with this nationally recognized award.

The awards were presented to the Tree City USA and Tree Campus communities by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry.

The City of Bowling Green rolled out the red carpet at their Veterans Building at City Park. Guest presenter, Scott Dirks, Senior Water Resources Engineer with GEI shared insight into optimizing climate resiliency and stormwater management with nature-based solutions.

The title of Tree City USA was bestowed upon our community for its ongoing efforts to maintain and improve quality of life through a comprehensive tree management program. The program is guided by the Tree Commission and the municipal government.

The Ohio DNR, Division of Forestry’s Urban Forestry Assistance Program acts as a guiding hand in helping a community be recognized as a Tree City USA.

The Regional Urban Forester recommends a community to the Arbor Day Foundation for this standing. To achieve the title and the honors, a community must meet four standards:

•A Tree Ordinance.

•An active Tree Commission or forestry department.

•A comprehensive urban forestry program supported by a minimum of two dollars per capita.

•An annual Arbor Day proclamation and public observance.

Ohio boasts the greatest number of Tree Cities in the country and marks Ohio’s 47th consecutive year as the top Tree City USA state, according to the Ohio Division of Forestry.

Fifty Northwest Ohio’s communities are Tree Cities and five universities are honored as Tree Campuses. All were recognized for their achievements at the awards ceremony in Bowling Green.

For additional information about the Tree City USA program or the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org.