Bryan Kiwanis Club Receives State Proclamation For Kiwanis Club Of The Year Honor

The Kiwanis Club of Bryan received a proclamation Sept. 30 from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose congratulating the club for being named the Kiwanis Club of the Year.
AJ Nowaczyk, the Secretary of State’s Northwest Regional Liaison, presented the proclamation on behalf of LaRose. Dr. Shay Pursel received it.
— Photo Provided
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