Williams County Library Plans Retirement Reception For Kelly Chappuis Oct. 30

Williams County Public Library will hold a “Retirement Reception” in honor of Library Assistant Kelly Chappuis.

The reception will take place at the Stryker Branch Library, located at 304 S. Defiance St., Stryker, OH 43557, and will be held Friday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. The public is welcome to attend, and the event is open to all ages. Refreshments will be served.

Come celebrate the 18 years of service Kelly has dedicated to the library and the Stryker community!

— Press Release

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