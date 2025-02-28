Bryan Kiwanis Hears From Director Of Survivor Outreach & Recognizes Students Of The Month

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MISSION OF SURVIVOR OUTREACH … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Bryan at our February 19, 2025 meeting was Kelly King. Mrs. King is the Director of Survivor Outreach Support. This organization is a 501C3 faith based ministry of Ney Church of God assisting victims of human trafficking and abuse. This ministry provides financial support where other agencies have funding gaps. They also help with referrals to services and assist clients in goal setting. An estimated 1,000 children in Ohio are being commercially exploited. Pictured left to right are: Kelly King and Kiwanian Chasity Yoder, program host.

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed the Bryan High School Students of the Month to our February 19, 2025 meeting. The students are selected by the school faculty based on academic achievement as well as extracurricular participation. Pictured left to right are: Kate Thormeier and Lucy Vashaw.