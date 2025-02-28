FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Peggy Rupp

PRESS RELEASE – Peggy Rupp of Pettisville is proof that even seniors can fulfill a longtime dream.
As she was growing up, Peggy enjoyed riding her family’s pony. In 1963, Peggy graduated from Pettisville High School, and married Roger. She wanted a horse, and while they lived in the country and had a barn, they really didn’t have the time.
“We would go on to have four children, and my time and attention was on them,” Peggy explained.
After Roger passed away in 2019, Peggy started spending more time with her friend, Judy, who has owned and ridden horses for decades.
“At the age of 78, I adopted my first pony! We contacted a horse rescue in Wyandot. They told us they had a pony that might be just what I was looking for. And it was Oreo. She is a Paint pony, and she stands 13 ½ hands high,” Peggy said.
That’s about 54 inches from the ground to the pony’s withers, where the neck intersects the shoulder. “I board Oreo at a neighbor’s, and go over every evening to feed and water her, and muck out her stall,” Peggy said.
The classes Peggy attends at the Senior Center in Wauseon have been valuable for building and maintaining muscle strength and flexibility.
“I attend Golden Drummers twice a week, plus Silver Sneakers Classic, and line dancing. I also exercise at the FCHC Fitness Center.”
“After all, we lose it if we don’t keep using it,” she said, adding, “It’s good that I am working out at the Senior Center and using my treadmill at home.”
“I enjoy traveling, and have plans to visit and hike in five national parks with my daughters this summer, and so far, I am still able to get into Oreo’s saddle without using a step stool,” Peggy said.