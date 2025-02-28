FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Peggy Rupp

PRESS RELEASE – Peggy Rupp of Pettisville is proof that even seniors can fulfill a longtime dream.

As she was growing up, Peggy enjoyed riding her family’s pony. In 1963, Peggy graduated from Pettisville High School, and married Roger. She wanted a horse, and while they lived in the country and had a barn, they really didn’t have the time.

“We would go on to have four children, and my time and attention was on them,” Peggy explained.

After Roger passed away in 2019, Peggy started spending more time with her friend, Judy, who has owned and ridden horses for decades.