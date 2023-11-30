Bryan Kiwanis Hears From Representative Of The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERLEARNING ABOUT MISSION OF HOMELESS SHELTER … Pheba Sam, the Director of Spiritual Care at The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter in Bryan was the guest for the latest Bryan Kiwanis Club meeting. She spoke with the group about the history of the shelter, as well as the various programs available to their guests to acquire life skills. The goal of the Sanctuary is to help people become self-sufficient and to work with them to get off welfare and into jobs. The Sanctuary tries to provide emotional, physical, occupational, financial and spiritual help to their guests to achieve these goals. Pictured left to right: Kiwanian and program host, Becky Bacon, Pheba Sam and Sanctuary volunteer Debbie Cartmell.