OSHP Investigating Fatal Crash Involving A Train In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Village of Holland – On November 30, 2023, at approximately 7:15 A.M., Troopers responded to a crash that had occurred on Holloway Road at the train tracks in the Village of Holland, Lucas County.

Michael Anthony Malczewski, 38 years of age, of Toledo, was driving a 2017 Honda Civic south on Holloway Road. The gates were down and there was a stopped train away from the intersection on the tracks.

Mr. Malczewski drove around the gates when his vehicle was struck by an Amtrack train that was traveling west on the other set of tracks.

The train came to a stop west of the intersection, near Wentworth Road, with the Honda Civic still on the tracks. Mr. Malczewski was pronounced deceased on scene.

There were 163 passengers on board the 13 cars of the Amtrack train. Minor injuries were reported. The crew was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Holland Police Department, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield Township Fire & EMS, Lucas County Coroner’s Office and Bubba’s Towing. This crash remains under investigation.