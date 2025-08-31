Bryan Kiwanis Welcomes Art Gallery 317 Owners To Share Renovation Journey

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RENOVATION JOURNEY … The guest speakers at the August 27, 2025, Kiwanis Meeting were Sheryl and Paul Combs, the owners of Art Gallery 317 here in Bryan. The gallery is located in what long-time residents of Bryan will know as the Christmas Manor house. Paul, an accomplished artist, illustrator, and cartoonist in his own right, and Sheryl shared a slide show presentation of the renovation that took place in the building prior to opening the gallery. Extensive renovations to both the interior and exterior were undertaken that included roof repair in the back of the building, removing multiple layers of wallpaper, removing carpets and refurbishing the original floors and making the building ADA compliant. Their goal in opening the gallery includes a desire to inspire and foster an art culture in Bryan. To create a space where regional professional artists can exhibit and sell art. To inspire professional, emerging and recreational artists through open drawing sessions and workshops. To create a bi-annual Artists Rising exhibit to coincide with Flair on the Square.