Black Swamp Arts Center In Archbold Calls For Artists

What: Art Call for Entry

Where: Black Swamp Arts Center, 210 N. Defiance Street, Archbold, Ohio 43512, blackswamparts.com

When: Now – September 8, 2025

Enter artwork in this first annual art exhibition at the new Black Swamp Arts Center. Up to $1000 will be given in awards. The exhibition includes categories for most media and open to artists over 18 years of age.

This is a juried exhibit, and entry does not guarantee exhibition. Artists are encouraged to submit artwork that is available for sale. Accepted artwork can be delivered to the Arts Center September 17–20.

Awards: Best of Show: $300; 3 Outstanding Awards: $150 each; 3 Merit Awards: $50; People’s Choice Award: $50; 3 Honorable Mentions

Entry Fee $30 for up to 3 entries. Complete information available on ShowSubmit: showsubmit.com/show/bsac-1st-annual-autumn-art-exhibit

Meet the Artists & Opening Reception: September 25, 5 PM – 7 PM Light appetizers, wine and beer will be provided.

Art Center Hours: Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ph. (419) 446-1325; director@blackswamparts.com