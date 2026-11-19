STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Pictured L to R: Alea Shilling and Brendan Roberts.
The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed the Students of the Month from Bryan High School for the month of November. The students are selected by the faculty of the school not only for their academic prowess, but also for their participation in extracurricular activities. The students shared with the group their most memorable high school experience as well as their plans to continue their education next fall.
— Information Provided
Submit yours here.
Help us keep covering our neighbors.
A tip goes 100% to newsroom coverage. Or pick another way to support local news:
Having a garage sale? Place a classified ad ›