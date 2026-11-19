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(Born In Bryan, Ohio) A Beautiful Soul, A Free Spirit, A Light That Will Never Fade. Some souls enter this world with a light so bright that even after they leave, their glow remains in the hearts of everyone they touched. Allison Richelle Taylor (Smith) was one of those beautiful souls. Born April 2, 1972, in Bryan, Ohio, Allison passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 54.

With a twinkle in her eye and a spirit that could light up any room, Allison was truly one of a kind. Free-spirited, adventurous, fiercely strong, wonderfully stubborn and every bit the diva, she lived life unapologetically herself. She loved having her nails done, looking her best, and doing things her own way. Beneath that stubborn streak was a heart overflowing with kindness and unconditional love.

In her final years, Allison fulfilled her lifelong dream of traveling the world, spreading her beautiful light and loving energy wherever she went.

She embraced new places, unforgettable experiences and the beauty of life’s journey, reminding us that dreams are meant to be chased and life is meant to be lived.

Above all, Allison treasured her family. She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Andrea Taylor, Chelsey Taylor, Carly Smith and Brittney O’Neill; and her cherished grandchildren, Blayk-Rose Taylor, Quinton Garza, Maci-Ann Rios, Delilah McKinsey, Grace Pearson and Maelani Bennett. She is also survived by her siblings, Shelby Walters and William Campbell, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramona Campbell and Robert Smith.

Even in her final chapter, Allison’s generosity continued through her decision to be an organ donor, offering others the precious gift of life.

Allison’s faith in God, unwavering strength and radiant spirit will forever remain her legacy. We find comfort in believing her soul has begun its greatest adventure yet, embraced by Heaven’s eternal love and light. She came into this world to shine, and shine she did.

Forever loved. Forever remembered. Forever our shining light.