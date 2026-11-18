PARADE TRADITION … The Bryan High School Band marches in the 2025 downtown Bryan Santa Arrival Parade. -ARCHIVE PHOTO (The Village Reporter)

The Williams County Public Library (WCPL) invites the public to the Bryan Main Library before and during the Santa Arrival parade on Friday, Nov. 27. Starting at 6 p.m., visitors can stop in for a festive time at the library and warm up with hot cocoa.

Free Christmas books will be available for kids to take home, while supplies last. The annual free holiday event is for all ages.

Parade-goers can also look for the lit-up WCPL cargo van, along with Larry and Lily the library lions, and WCPL staff passing out goodies.

The Bryan Main Library is located at 107 E. High St., Bryan, Ohio 43506. To learn more, call 833-633-7323, ext. 221.

— Information Provided

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