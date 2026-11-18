BUSINESS … Council discussed infrastructure improvements, grant funding opportunities, winter road maintenance and several village projects. PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Metamora Village Council held its meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. The meeting began with approval of the Nov. 2 meeting minutes, followed by reports.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND GRANT FUNDING

Council learned that the village’s application for funding through the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) did not advance to the second round of consideration.

However, officials are pursuing another opportunity through the Small Communities Grant program to support improvements to Mill Street.

The alternative program could provide funding covering 90 percent of eligible project costs, leaving the village responsible for the remaining 10 percent.

Officials noted that the program is highly competitive and that additional documentation would be required before the upcoming application deadline.

Discussion also addressed factors that may have affected the original application. The village reportedly lost points because its proposed improvements did not constitute a complete street reconstruction.

However, officials explained that a full reconstruction would have been approximately three times as expensive and could present challenges due to the existing placement of homes, sidewalks and curbs.

Additional infrastructure work is expected near the Guernsey Street bridge, where a geotechnical contractor will return to conduct further soil testing.

Officials explained that the original borings were not completed to the depth required for the proposed bridge design. The contractor is expected to correct the issue without charging the village for the additional work.

Council also revisited proposed electrical improvements at the village park. Officials indicated that the project remains under consideration, although additional paperwork and coordination are needed before work can proceed.

The installation and replacement of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalk ramps also remains unfinished.

Although a contractor previously submitted a proposal, work has not begun, and officials are considering alternative contractors.

Council acknowledged that completing the improvements before the end of the year is becoming increasingly unlikely due to contractor availability and demand for concrete work.

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE AND PARKING CONCERNS

Property maintenance and enforcement of village regulations generated discussion, particularly concerning disabled vehicles and commercial equipment stored on residential properties.

Officials reported that five vehicles remain on a list requiring attention, with additional notification and enforcement efforts being considered.

Council members also raised concerns about a work trailer being stored in a front yard and reportedly extending over a sidewalk.

Members emphasized the importance of applying property maintenance regulations consistently throughout the village, regardless of the property owner.

Winter preparations were another significant topic, with council members requesting more timely snow removal during major weather events.

Concerns were raised about previous snowfall accumulations and complaints from residents regarding the condition of village streets.

Officials reviewed the village’s snow removal practices, including the difficulties presented by vehicles parked along roadways.

Discussion centered on the need to keep streets accessible to snowplows and emergency vehicles during winter weather.

Attention was given to parking restrictions along Wildflower Drive, where vehicles parked on both sides of the roadway have previously created access concerns for emergency equipment.

Council discussed installing approximately four or five additional no-parking signs along the south side of the street to improve visibility of existing restrictions.

Members also acknowledged that parking arrangements could interfere with mail delivery because mailboxes are located along the side of the street where parking is permitted.

Although alternative arrangements were discussed, the immediate direction was to proceed with additional signage while leaving the broader parking issue open for future consideration.

PUBLIC SAFETY AND VILLAGE PROJECTS

Officials discussed the possibility of establishing a working relationship with a towing company that recently expressed interest in providing services to the village. The company would potentially assist with vehicle removal and related administrative requirements.

Before moving forward, officials intend to arrange a meeting to discuss its services.

Council also requested an update on a proposed camera project. Officials indicated that additional information is still being sought regarding equipment options, including a possible system capable of supporting more than two cameras.

The village’s existing speed monitoring signs were also discussed. Officials would like employees to retrieve and organize the traffic data collected by the signs during the winter months, when other maintenance responsibilities may be reduced.

The collected information reportedly includes extensive records, with some reports reaching hundreds of pages.

Employees are working to determine how to narrow the information into shorter reporting periods so the data can be reviewed more efficiently.

ORDINANCES AND COUNCIL ACTION

Council approved the second reading of Ordinance 2026-24, appointing Attorney Bob Bohmer as village solicitor and prosecutor for 2027 at a rate of $155 per hour.

Ordinance 2026-25 was approved as an emergency measure following suspension of the rules. The legislation authorizes current replacement pages for the village’s codified ordinances.

Council also approved Ordinance 2026-26 as an emergency measure, authorizing an agreement with Palmer Energy for the village’s electric aggregate program beginning in 2027.

In additional action, council authorized an offer to have village employees perform grading and seeding at a property affected by previous sewer repair work.

The proposed restoration would address ground disturbances resulting from the repairs.

ADMINISTRATIVE AND EMPLOYEE MATTERS

Council discussed preparations for an upcoming special meeting addressing the village employee handbook, evaluations, insurance and related administrative matters.

Members were asked to review documents distributed by email and provide proposed changes in advance to help streamline discussion.

An employee request concerning previously accumulated vacation time was also discussed.

Council agreed to defer consideration until the special meeting, allowing the employee handbook to be addressed before any exceptions are considered.

Council authorized Fiscal Officer Heather Lumbrezer to attend an in-person year-end training session on Dec. 9, including a hotel stay the preceding night.

The training will address year-end reporting procedures, tax documents, electronic reporting and other administrative requirements. The training itself is free, while lodging was estimated at approximately $150 plus fees.

Council also discussed the timing of employee insurance deductions, noting that adjustments would need to be made in December because premiums are collected in advance.

The village’s January council meeting schedule was also adjusted due to a conflict with the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. Council agreed to move the affected meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2027, at 6 p.m.

With no further business brought before council, the meeting was adjourned. A special meeting to discuss and update the employee handbook will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at 6 p.m., with the regular meeting being held Monday, Dec. 7, 2026, at 7 p.m.