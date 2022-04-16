Bryan Lions Club Hears About Buckeye Boys State

Facebook

BUCKEYE BOYS STATE … On March 12th 2022 The Bryan Lions Club welcomed Commander Mike Bowman of the Bryan American Legion Post Commander Bowman addressed the club about Buckeye Boys State a program sponsored by the American Legion. At Boys State, young men learn about city, county, and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach. The young men also form friendships which will last a lifetime. Commander Bowman noted a Bryan student will be attending this years Boys State workshop being held at Miami University in Oxford Ohio. Shown in the photo are: Bryan American Legion Post Commander. Bryan Lions Club First Vice President Benjamin Murray, and Bryan Lions Club member Keith Day, Program Chairman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)