BUCKEYE BOYS STATE … On March 12th 2022 The Bryan Lions Club welcomed Commander Mike Bowman of the Bryan American Legion Post Commander Bowman addressed the club about Buckeye Boys State a program sponsored by the American Legion. At Boys State, young men learn about city, county, and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach. The young men also form friendships which will last a lifetime. Commander Bowman noted a Bryan student will be attending this years Boys State workshop being held at Miami University in Oxford Ohio. Shown in the photo are: Bryan American Legion Post Commander. Bryan Lions Club First Vice President Benjamin Murray, and Bryan Lions Club member Keith Day, Program Chairman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Be the first to comment on "Bryan Lions Club Hears About Buckeye Boys State"