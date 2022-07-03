Bryan Lions Club Hears From Director Of NAMI Four County

Facebook

LEARNING ABOUT THEIR SERVICES … On June 28th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Wendy Jennings, Executive Director of NAMI Four County. Jennings talked with the club about the services they offer to individuals who are struggling with mental illness and touched on suicide awareness. Shown in the photo are Wendy Jennings-Executive Director NAMI Four County, Denver Henderson-Bryan Lions Club First Vice President, and Bryan Lion Mic McKarns-Club Secretary and program chair. (PHOTO PROVIDED)