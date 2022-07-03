Bryan Lions Club Hears From Director Of NAMI Four County

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 3, 2022

News Article Views: 234

LEARNING ABOUT THEIR SERVICES … On June 28th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Wendy Jennings, Executive Director of NAMI Four County. Jennings talked with the club about the services they offer to individuals who are struggling with mental illness and touched on suicide awareness. Shown in the photo are Wendy Jennings-Executive Director NAMI Four County, Denver Henderson-Bryan Lions Club First Vice President, and Bryan Lion Mic McKarns-Club Secretary and program chair. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Bryan Lions Club Hears From Director Of NAMI Four County"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*