Bryan Lions Club Installs New Officers For 2026-27

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
NEW OFFICERS … The Bryan Lions Club has installed officers for the 2026-27 club year, effective July 1. Lions District Governor-Elect Pam Olachia presided over the installation ceremony. Newly installed officers and board members include President Matt Keck, First Vice President Ben Murray, Tail Twister Larry Harsila, Secretary Mic McKarns, and board members Lisa Keck, Denver Henderson, Tom Barnes, Pam Barnes, and Eddie Harris. The Bryan Lions have served the Bryan community for 77 years. The club meets at the Moose Lodge on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m., with offsite meetings in July and August. For more information or to attend a future meeting as a guest, contact any Lions member or visit the club’s Facebook page.