Bryan Lions Welcome Special Olympics Coordinator, Present Jingle Ball

The Bryan Lions welcomed Beth Votaw, Special Olympics Coordinator and Coach for the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In 2025, 269 individuals were served by the Board and 126 competed in Special Olympics events such as bocce ball, basketball, and track & field events. Some athletes advance to regional, state and even national competitions.

Bryan Lions Club, in conjunction with other Ohio Lions, are providing “Jingle Balls” to assist vision-impaired individuals so they may play along better with others. These balls emit sounds to help vision-impaired athletes locate the ball. Lion President Matt Keck presented a Jingle Ball soccer ball to Ms. Votaw.

— Submitted by the Bryan Lions Club