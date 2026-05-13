CCNO Finishes ACA Audit With 100% Compliance

Pictured from left to right: Commander Juli Steingass (CCNO), Director Craig Eiden (CCNO), Accreditations & Inspections Supervisor Jamie Jones (CCNO), Lynn McAuley (ACA Auditor), Executive Director Dennis Sullivan (CCNO), Patrick Firman (ACA Auditor), and Steve Cox (ACA Auditor).

STRYKER — On Friday, May 8, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio completed their American Correctional Association (ACA) audit with 100% compliance in 400 different standards, both mandatory and non-mandatory.

“Achieving this is rare,” commented CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan, “and we’re proud of the work done to achieve 100% from ACA.”

The American Correctional Association is recognized as having the highest correctional standards across the nation, setting the industry’s best practices for jails, prisons, and community corrections facilities. Correctional organizations are not mandated to follow ACA standards and, in fact, choose to participate in ACA audits. CCNO is one of only three jails in the state of Ohio that chooses to be held to these standards.

Every three years the facility is audited over a three-day period. The auditors tour the facility, talk with staff and inmates, and meticulously review policy and documentation ensuring the facility is meeting the standards.

“We are all from accredited facilities and know what it takes,” stated Patrick Firman, Lead ACA Auditor. “We’re very, very impressed with the hard work you all did to get where you are today.”

Lynn McAuley, ACA Auditor, also added: “We saw a clean, well-managed facility. With professional, knowledgeable staff that is quiet, which means you have it under control. It was an awesome audit! I commend you for your commitment to excellence.”

Director Sullivan ended the closing ceremonies by commending CCNO staff. “This work is, for the most part, unseen by many. But that doesn’t stop our people from doing it all with integrity and professionalism. Achieving a 100% score on an ACA audit takes effort every day, from every employee, and I am so proud of our staff.”

CCNO serves the counties of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, and Williams.

— Press release