Bryan Man Indicted On 104 Felony Counts By Williams County Grand Jury

Information provided by the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office and Williams County Common Pleas Court records

WILLIAMS COUNTY – A 24-year-old Bryan man has been indicted on 104 felony counts, 100 of them involving a minor or impaired person, according to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office and Williams County Common Pleas Court records.

Isaiah M. Canales, 24, of Bryan, was indicted by the Williams County Third Term Grand Jury, which met Tuesday, Oct. 20. The case is number 26CR113 in Williams County Common Pleas Court.

The indictment charges Canales with:

Nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies.

91 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, 90 of them second-degree felonies and one a fifth-degree felony.

Two counts of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.

Two counts of attempted tampering with evidence, both fourth-degree felonies.

The indictment lists dates for the alleged offenses between February and June 2026.

Canales’ case made up 104 of the 150 counts the grand jury returned during its one-day session. In all, the grand jury indicted 17 people after hearing from more than seven witnesses, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Court records show Canales had his initial appearance Thursday, Oct. 22. Attorney Ian A. Weber has entered an appearance on his behalf. A first pretrial conference is set for Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

An indictment is merely an accusation. Canales is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.