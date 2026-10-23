Nelda R. Hunter (1948 – 2026)

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(Delta Woman Known For Her Artistic Gifts) Nelda Rose (Frosch) Hunter, age 78, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2026, and was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior. She was born on January 14, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Neva Rose (Mohr) Frosch. Nelda was a 1966 graduate of Swanton High School. She went on to work for Carrs Grocery Store in Alaska for more than 30 years, retiring in 2003. After her retirement, she moved back to Ohio.

Faith was at the center of Nelda’s life. She was devoted to her faith and was a lifetime member of Wilkins Evangelical Church. From an early age, she devoted herself to God, tithed faithfully, and served in many roles at Wilkins, including as secretary and Sunday school teacher. The church was truly her family.

Nelda was also known for her artistic gifts. She had a talent for drawing and sketching. Her creativity and artistic touch could be seen in many things she did. At church, she decorated tables, made beautiful bows, and created costumes and props for all the church performances. She shared her creativity and talents in ways that brought beauty and warmth to others.

Nelda is survived by her brother, Gregory (Brenda) Frosch; and by her sisters, Chlorus Palm, Grace (John) Gillen, and Claudia Berlincourt; as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Frosch; her mother, Neva Frosch; and brother-in-law, Bruce Berlincourt.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wilkins Evangelical Church, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Arnold Elton presiding. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Nelda will be remembered for her faithful heart, her generous service, and the beauty she created with her hands. Her life was a blessing to her family, her church, and all who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilkins Evangelical Church, 2310 N. Wilkins Road, Swanton, OH 43558.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631