Gregory T. Garrow (1965 – 2026)

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(Wauseon Engineer & Devoted “Papa”) Gregory Todd Garrow, age 61, of Wauseon, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident early Wednesday morning, October 21, 2026. His unexpected passing leaves a tremendous void in the lives of his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. Greg was born in Adrian, Michigan, on May 12, 1965, son to Paul Garrow and Lori (Cremeans) Garrow. He graduated from Morenci High School in 1983 before earning his degree in plastics engineering from The University of Toledo. On June 21, 1986, Greg married Melissa Reynolds, beginning a loving partnership that spanned 40 years and brought them two wonderful children, Zach and Zoe, who were among his greatest joys in life.

Greg dedicated nearly 30 years of his career to automotive engineering with Magna International – Norplas Industries in Northwood, Ohio. He took great pride in his work and genuinely enjoyed the people he worked with throughout the years. Greg was known for his development and introducing new technology to the forefront of the automotive industry. His work left a lasting mark on his profession, and he will be remembered with great respect by the many coworkers who shared in his career.

Outside of work, Greg had a curious spirit and a love for discovering new places and experiences. He enjoyed traveling, including international adventures, where he could explore different cultures, admire European architecture, and appreciate the history and character of the places he visited. He loved antiquing, spending time outdoors, and collecting gargoyles, a unique interest that reflected his appreciation for the unusual and the interesting.

Above all, Greg treasured his family. He was a devoted husband to Melissa, a proud father to Zach and Zoe, and a loving grandfather who was affectionately known as “Papa.” His grandchildren brought him a special kind of happiness, and he cherished the time he spent with them. He was looking forward to welcoming another grandchild, Maeven, in November. The memories made with Greg, from family travels and everyday conversations to the moments shared with his grandchildren, will be held close by those who loved him. Though his life was cut far too short, the love he gave his family and the impact he made on so many lives will continue for years to come.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Melissa Garrow; son, Zach (Jacquelyn) Garrow; daughter, Zoe (Matt) McNeal; parents, Paul and Lori Garrow; sister, Tammie (Don) McClain; brother, Anthony (Stacy) Garrow; sisters-in-law, Abby (Ray) Newland and Sarah (Arnel Paril) Reynolds; brother-in-law, Josh (Marnie) Reynolds; grandchildren, Claire and Carter Garrow and Greyson McNeal, with Maeven McNeal expected to arrive in November; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A memorial service celebrating Greg’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co. Rd. F, Archbold, Ohio 43502. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.