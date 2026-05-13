Bryan Man Injured, Lima Man Killed In State Route 15 Crash

LIMA – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:38 a.m. on May 13, 2026, which resulted in one fatality on State Route 15, near milepost 4 in Monroe Township, Putnam County.

Dannie Davis IV, age 33 of Lima, was traveling west on State Route 15 driving a 2005 Honda Accord. Ethan Khandaker, age 25 of Bryan, was traveling east on State Route 15, driving a 2011 Infiniti G37. Mr. Davis travelled left of center and struck Mr. Khandaker’s vehicle.

Mr. Davis was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Davis was transported by the Putnam County Coroner’s Office to Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Khandaker was transported by Putnam County EMS to Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital for serious injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed by Jim Schmidt Chevrolet of Delphos, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Police Department, Putnam County EMS, Continental Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, and Jim Schmidt Chevrolet.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Drug impairment is suspected to be a factor. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to never operate a vehicle while under the influence. The crash remains under investigation.

— Press release