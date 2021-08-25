Bryan Man Involved In Defiance County Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Noble Township, Defiance County – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on August 24, 2021, at approximately 3:50 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 18 at the intersection of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, Defiance County.

Joshua J. Shaffer, age 44, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a 2013 GMC Savana van northbound on Ashpacher Road when he failed to yield for the stop sign at State Route 18. Driving westbound on State Route 18 was Gerald Seibert, age 67, of Sherwood, Ohio.

Mr. Seibert was driving a 1987 Honda Aspencade motorcycle when he struck Mr. Shaffer as Mr. Shaffer entered the intersection. Mr. Seibert was pronounced deceased on scene and Mr. Shaffer did not sustain any injuries. Mr. Seibert was reportedly wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Noble Township Fire and EMS, Defiance County Fire and EMS, John’s Towing, Defiance County Coroner’s Office, and the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear helmets while on motorcycles, to not drive impaired, and to ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.