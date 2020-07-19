Bryan Man Sentenced On Abduction, Assault Charge

Hugh Whitehead of Bryan was sentenced to 54-months in prison by Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge J.T. Stelzer on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. Whitehead was given credit for 207 days served in jail while his case was pending.

First-degree felony charges of rape, and a fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge were dismissed as part of the plea deal. The aggravated assault charge had been amended down from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered on June 4 after Whitehead pled guilty to the charges. An indictment from December 2019 alleged that Whitehead engaged in forced sexual conduct with an adult female on December 6, caused serious physical harm ‘to another or to another’s unborn,’ restrained the liberty of a person, and caused a family or household member to believe he would cause physical harm.