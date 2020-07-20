Event At Leisure Time Winery In Napoleon Linked To COVID-19 Cases

The Henry County Health Department has announced that an event at a local winery has now been connected to several cases of COVID-19. The event called “Name That Tune” was held at Leisure Time Winery in Napoleon on July 11th.

The health department is working with Leisure Time regarding the cases and is also requesting that those who attended call their local health department.

“We urge anyone who attended the event to watch for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should they begin to experience any,” said Julie Lauf, director of nursing. “Every guest in attendance longer than 15 minutes should self-quarantine through July 25 and seek a COVID test if you have any symptoms.

This includes remaining at home during these days, watching for symptoms, and if possible, stay away from others, especially those who are at a higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19.”

Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms can include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.