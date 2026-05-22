Bryan Man Sentenced To 58 Months Across Three Cases In Defiance County

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that Gage Z. Gilbert, a 23-year-old Bryan man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Third Degree. Additionally, probation violations were filed in two of Gilbert’s prior criminal cases, in which he was ordered to serve 28 months at ODRC. Therefore, his total term of imprisonment ordered was 58 months at ODRC.

24-year-old Ernie L. Ginter, of Van Wert, was also sentenced to prison. Ginter was convicted of Engaging in a Pattern or Corrupt Activity and Theft.

Gage Z. Gilbert-age 23-Guilty plea to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer-F3 and sentenced to 30 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to terms ordered in Case Nos. 24 CR 15447 and 24 CR 15365 for a total of 58 months at ODRC, jail credit for 60 days, Defendant shall be under a class two license suspension for 7 years beginning 3/1/26, costs, post-sentence investigation ordered.

According to Murray, on March 1, 2026, Gilbert caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he fled from a traffic stop on E. Second St., in Defiance.

Ernie L. Ginter-age 24-Guilty pleas to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity-F2 and Theft-F5 and sentenced to 4 years and 11 months – 6 years and 11 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to term ordered in Van Wert Co. Common Pleas Court Case No. CR-25-09-086, Court reserves jurisdiction over restitution, jail credit for 90 days, post-sentence investigation ordered, costs.

According to Murray, on February 13, 2026, Ginter and several co-defendants all in complicity participated in the theft of merchandise valued at over one thousand dollars, from businesses in Defiance, and their conduct was part of an ongoing criminal enterprise occurring from about March 1, 2025, through March 1, 2026.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Alena C. Elias-age 19-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, No Contact Order, pre-trial 6/3/26 @ 1 p.m.

Tyler K. Vorst-age 38-Not Guilty pleas, $150,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact w/Minors, No Internet Usage, pre-trial 6/3/26 @ 1:45 p.m.

Curtis M. Priddy-age 20-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 6/15/26 @ 11 a.m.

Thomas L. Glenn-age 40-Not Guilty plea, Competency Evaluation and Criminal Responsibility Evaluation ordered (due to motion of defendant’s counsel), $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, matter continued to Call of Court.

Marcus A. Fuller-age 47-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 6/2/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

Alessandro X.C. Garza-age 24-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, No Contact with Victims, pre-trial 6/15/26 @ 10 a.m.

Areanna M. Coley-age 30-Not Guilty plea, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact with Walmart, pre-trial 6/9/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Tyler T.J. Vogt-age 28-Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 7/9/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Damien K. Dailey-age 22-Guilty plea to Domestic Violence-F4, PSI ordered, sentencing 6/22/26 @ 10:30 a.m., Bond modified to remove TAD monitor condition.

Michael W. Wroblewski-age 61-Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 7/6/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

Joey A. Moore-age 45-No Contest plea to Strangulation-F4, found Guilty and sentenced to 12 months at ODRC, 810 days of PRC Time also imposed to be served consecutively to prison term ordered in this matter, costs, 148 days jail credit, TPO dissolved. (On December 8, 2025, at a residence on State Route 66 N, in Defiance, Moore caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation.)

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Javaris K. Newton-age 34-Sentenced for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity-F2 to 4 years CCS with 12 years at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis products, pay $1,268.76 in restitution jointly and severally with his co-defendant, not go upon premises of Meijer store, report to Adult Probation Dept. by 9 a.m. on the first business day upon release from ODRC, costs.

(On March 5, 2025, Newton and a co-defendant stole property valued at over one thousand dollars, from a business on Elliott Rd., in Defiance, and their conduct was part of an enterprise engaging in corrupt activity since February 24, 2024.)

Kyle M. Baden-age 40-Sentenced for Domestic Violence-M1 to 2 years of probation with 6 months at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, no contact with victim (direct or indirect), TPO dissolved, costs.

(On August 12, 2025, at his residence on Wilhelm St., in Defiance, Baden caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.)

Ashley M. Gaebler-age 35-Sentenced for Domestic Violence-F4 to 2 years CCS with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume any cannabis products, attend and successfully complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green (held at CCNO pending admission), no contact (direct or indirect) with victim w/o express permission of her Supervising Officer, TPO dissolved, costs.

(On February 24, 2025, at her residence on The Bend Rd., in Ney, Gaebler caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and she has a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member.)

Rosemary McEwen-age 50-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 and Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-M1 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved and 177 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a violation of CCS (defendant previously served mandatory 3 days at CCNO), no bars/alcohol, not possess or consume cannabis products, pay $565 fine, Operator’s License suspended for 1 year beginning 10/19/24, costs.

(On October 19, 2024, on State Route 66, in Defiance, McEwen operated a vehicle while under the influence of Marihuana. Also, during a traffic stop, McEwen was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

Eric J. Henry-age 43-Sentenced for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs-F4 and Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compoud-F4 to 9 months at ODRC, costs, jail credit for 85 days.

(On September 16, 2024, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Henry was found in possession of over one gram of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and he was also found in possession of over one gram of a fentanyl-related compound, all of which was intended for sale.)

Paul E. Anderson-age 50-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 3 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not possess or consume cannabis products, costs.

(On January 5, 2024, during a traffic stop on Jackson Ave., in Defiance, Anderson was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

Paul E. Anderson-age 50-Sentenced for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs-F3 to 3 years CCS with 36 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume cannabis products, pay restitution of $120 to MAN Unit, costs.

(On January 6, 2025, at a residence in the City of Defiance, Anderson sold over three grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, to a confidential informant.)

Clarence W. Durden-age 53-Sentenced for Breaking and Entering-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, not go upon premises of The Bargain Box in Hicksville, costs.

(On November 9, 2025, Durden trespassed in a structure on E. High St., in Hicksville, with purpose to commit a theft offense from the building.)

Brendan R. Metz-age 19-Sentenced for Disseminating Matter harmful to Juveniles-M1 to 2 years of probation with 180 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, be of general good behavior, no similar violations, no contact with victim or victim’s family, no electronic communication with unrelated minor females, no bars/alcohol, costs – due w/in 90 days.

DISMISSED:

Paul E. Anderson-age 50-Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance-F4 dismissed, costs to defendant.

Joey A. Moore-age 45-Possession of Cocaine-F5 dismissed, costs to defendant.

Jason M. Hutchinson-age 27-Disrupting Public Services-F4 case dismissed, TPO dissolved, costs to defendant.

Jonathan T. Sommers-31-Two Counts of Endangering Children-F4’s dismissed w/o prejudice, TPO dissolved.