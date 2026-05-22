Hilltop Seniors Earn Over Half A Million In Scholarships

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Row 1: Isabella Ackley, Addison Whitman, Kenley Routt, Lakota Siegel, Hayden JoHantgen, Molly Dickinson, Brooklyn Kuszmaul. Row 2: Brayden Tyler, Arend Schuurman, Brynn Rodriguez, Levi Cox. Row 3: Zakk Cammack, Brycen Grubbs, Jesus Guillen, Nathan Wieland, Samuel McAfee. Missing from picture: Lynley Day-Hemenway.
ISABELLA ACKLEY
Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500
ZAKK CAMMACK
Hilltop Music Boosters – $500
LEVI COX
FFA Scholarship – $100
Williams County Pork Producers – $500
Millcreek-West Unity FFA Scholarship – $1,000
Forest & Isabelle Wineland – $1,500
Northwest State Presidential Scholarship – full tuition for two years
LYNLEY DAY-HEMENWAY
Dick Yoh Memorial & Family Scholarship – $250
West Unity Lion’s Club – $500
County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000
Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $4,093.97
BGSU House Scholarship – $1,000
BGSU Book Scholarship – $1,000
BGSU Merit Scholarship – $6,500 x 4 = $26,000
MOLLY DICKINSON
Americanism Test Winner – $100
Hilltop Music Boosters – $300
Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500
West Unity Lion’s Club – $500
Omnibus Club – $500
Kiwanis – $750
Church Women United – $1,000
West Unity Area Foundation – $1,000
Williams County Fair Foundation – $1,000
Carter Kissell Victor Mygant – $1,000 x 2
BRYCEN GRUBBS
Bob Sauder Memorial Sportsmanship – $250
West Unity Lion’s Club – $500
JESUS GUILLEN
Brandon Brown Scholarship – $1,000
HAYDEN JOHANTGEN
West Unity Lion’s Club – $500
Omnibus Club – $500
Williams County Pork Producers – $500
Charles & Linda Sumner Scholarship – $500
Church Women United – $1,000
West Unity Area Foundation – $1,000
Saint Mary’s Visit Award – $1,000
Burger King Scholars Award – $1,000
Gale Brillhart – $2,500
Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $4,093.97
Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship – $1,500 x 4 = $6,000
Saint Mary’s Scholarship – $6,800 x 4 = $27,200
Madeleva Scholarship – $33,000 x 4 = $132,000
BROOKLYN KUSZMAUL
Bob Sauder Memorial Sportsmanship – $250
Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500
Charles & Linda Sumner – $500
Bryan Mason Lodge – $1,000
Paul & Hilda Koch – $1,000
West Unity Area Foundation – $2,000
Frank & Elaine Lesnet Miseta – $3,000 x 4 = $12,000
Branch Rickey Scholarship – $37,000
SAMUEL MCAFEE
West Unity American Legion Post 669 – $250
BRYNN RODRIGUEZ
OHSAA Athletic Scholarship – $400
Bill & Mary Hollingshead – $500
Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $1,000
Mick & Linda Belcher – $1,000
Three Arts Club – $1,000
Dick Yoh Memorial & Family Scholarship – $1,000
Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $4,093.97
Defiance College Athletic Scholarship – $5,600 x 4 = $22,400
Defiance College Dean’s Scholarship – $13,000 x 4 = $52,000
KENLEY ROUTT
Bryan Times Academic All-Stars – $200
Franklin B. Walters – $250
Millcreek-West Unity Education Association – $500
Mary Gares Suter – $500
Mary Lucille Thomas – $500
West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500
Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $1,000
Three Arts Club – $1,000
West Unity Area Foundation – $2,000
Carter Kissell Victor Mygant – $1,000 x 2 = $2,000
Mary Jestine Flightner & Ruth Johnson Spence Memorial Education Scholarship – $3,000
Margaret Reynolds Raizik Scholarship – $4,093.97
County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000
Thompson Working Families Scholarship – $5,500 x 4 = $22,000
BGSU Merit Scholarship – $5,500 x 4 = $22,000
AREND SCHUURMAN
Dick Yoh Memorial & Family – $250
Hilltop Music Boosters – $400
Nathan Ashenfelter – $1,000
James Clark Scholarship – $2,000
Northwest State Community College Presidential – full tuition for 2 years
LAKOTA SIEGEL
West Unity Lion’s Club – $500
West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500
Dyco Scholarship – $750
Brandon Brown Scholarship – $1,000
Ron & Larry Dean – $1,000
Ethel Kellogg – $1,000
Duane & Sharon King – $1,000
BRAYDEN TYLER
West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500
Northwest State Community College Presidential – full tuition for 2 years
ADDISON WHITMAN
Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500
Three Arts Club – $1,000
Trine Cheer Award – $1,000 x 4 = $4,000
Trine Opportunity Award – $6,300 x 4 = $25,200
Trine Dean’s Scholarship – $17,000 x 4 = $68,000
NATHAN WIELAND
Americanism Test Winner – $100
West Unity Lion’s Club – $500
Omnibus Club – $500
West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500
Edon Co-op – $1,000
Clark & Dorothy McLaughlin – $1,750
Trine University Scholarship Day Award – $1,000 x 4 = $4,000
Trine University Chair Scholarship of Accounting – $21,000 x 4 = $84,000
These students have earned over half a million dollars in scholarships! Congratulations!