District Governor Katherine Eboch Visits Archbold Rotary Club

GOVERNOR’S VISIT … Rotary District 6600 Governor Katherine Eboch visited the Archbold Rotary Club on Oct. 21 to share a little about herself and meet with the club’s officers and directors prior to the club meeting. Archbold is one of the 58 Rotary clubs in Eboch’s 24-county region and by year’s end she will have personally attended at least one meeting of each club. Archbold Rotary president Tod Hug is pictured with Eboch. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – A member of the Anthony Wayne Area club, Rotary District 6600 Governor Katherine Eboch has been involved with Rotary since high school when she was a founding member of the Maumee High School Interact Club, which was sponsored by Maumee Rotary.

She recently told Archbold Rotarians that she has always been attracted to Rotary’s emphasis on service and the friendship among members.

As a result, wherever life has taken her, Rotary has always been a part of it. While attending college at Bowling Green State University, she was a Rotaract member. And, after college, jobs in Connecticut and Nashville always led her to Rotary to make contacts with Rotarians in those places. Many times, Eboch said she was by far the youngest Rotarian in the club.

During her remarks, she explained why American anthropologist Margaret Mead’s definition of when civilization started is her favorite.

Mead said civilization dates to the time when anthropologists found a record of discovery of “the first healed femur bone” – meaning it was when there was evidence of humans working to help one another survive a situation that would have otherwise ultimately been fatal.

That, she said, is what Rotary is all about – helping other humans survive and overcome misfortune – to be the person that they were meant to be.