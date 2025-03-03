Bryan Names Chelsea Cordy New Volleyball Head Coach

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN – The Bryan City Schools announced in a press release the hiring of Chelsea Cordy as the new volleyball head coach.

Cordy, who has been a junior high coach at Bryan the last three seasons, takes over for Melanie Reinhart who stepped down after 16 years at the helm.

“Cordy brings different experiences in both playing and coaching volleyball. Her passion for the sport, dedication to player development, and commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork and excellence made her the ideal choice to lead the Golden Bears volleyball team,” the press release stated.