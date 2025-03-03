Bryan Names Chelsea Cordy New Volleyball Head Coach

By: Nate Calvin
BRYAN – The Bryan City Schools announced in a press release the hiring of Chelsea Cordy as the new volleyball head coach.
Cordy, who has been a junior high coach at Bryan the last three seasons, takes over for Melanie Reinhart who stepped down after 16 years at the helm.
“Cordy brings different experiences in both playing and coaching volleyball. Her passion for the sport, dedication to player development, and commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork and excellence made her the ideal choice to lead the Golden Bears volleyball team,” the press release stated.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea Cordy as our varsity volleyball coach.” said Nathan Keel, Bryan Athletic Director. “Her energy, enthusiasm, and approach to a growth mindset will impact every girl in our district that wants to play volleyball.”
“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to lead the high school volleyball program and I am excited to begin working with such an amazing group of young ladies,” commented Cordy.
“I look forward to building lasting relationships while also emphasizing a high level of competitive play on the court. We are going to commit to creating an atmosphere of hard work, accountability, trust, and dedication that everyone is proud to be a part of.”