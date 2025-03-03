Richard Barnhart (1931 – 2025)

(Member Of Pioneer Lions Club)

MONTPELIER, OH – Richard J. Barnhart, age 94, of Montpelier, entered into the joy of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 28, 2025. His faith became sight.

He was born on February 19, 1931, in Montpelier, OH, to the late Lister and Mildred (Stover) Barnhart. He was a graduate of Montpelier High School, Class of 1949; and attended the Fort Wayne International Business College.

On December 17, 1950, he married Eloise M. Burcham, in Montpelier at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Richard was a long-time dairy farmer, carefully tending to his family’s homestead farms for over 60 years; and once retired, continued to help the next generation of farmers, fitting ground, hauling grain, and cutting firewood.