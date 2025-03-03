Richard Barnhart (1931 – 2025)

(Member Of Pioneer Lions Club)
MONTPELIER, OH – Richard J. Barnhart, age 94, of Montpelier, entered into the joy of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 28, 2025. His faith became sight.
He was born on February 19, 1931, in Montpelier, OH, to the late Lister and Mildred (Stover) Barnhart. He was a graduate of Montpelier High School, Class of 1949; and attended the Fort Wayne International Business College.
On December 17, 1950, he married Eloise M. Burcham, in Montpelier at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Richard was a long-time dairy farmer, carefully tending to his family’s homestead farms for over 60 years; and once retired, continued to help the next generation of farmers, fitting ground, hauling grain, and cutting firewood.
After retirement, he broadened his horizons by driving a school bus and motorcoach all over the country. He was a member of the Stryker United Brethren in Christ Church, where he served on the administrative board.
He was also a member of the Williams County Farm Bureau and the Pioneer Lions Club, as well as a past board member of Montpelier Landmark.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, David Barnhart (1994) and his brother, Robert Barnhart.
Richard is survived by his wife of 74 years, Eloise Barnhart; son, Alan Barnhart of Montpelier, OH; daughters, Cynthia (Steven) John of Tulsa, OK, Carol (Doug) Sarver of Dayton, OH, Roberta (Scott) Dye, and Emily (Troy) Altaffer, both of Montpelier, OH; brother, Gary Barnhart of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Joanna (David) Bates, Nathan (Emily) Sarver, Christopher (Elizabeth) John, Devin (Sara) Dye, Aaron (Chelsea) Sarver, Ashley (John) Rathke, Stephanie John, Lauren (Wesly) Rickenberg, Miriam Sarver, Adam (Taylor) Altaffer, Lydia (Zachary) Stout, and Allison (Will) Summers, and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM at Stryker United Brethren Church, 104 E Short St., Stryker, OH 43557. A funeral service will follow at the church at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastors Nick Woodall and Doug Sarver. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between 9:00-10:30 AM.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church or to United Brethren Global Missions www.ubglobal.org, in honor of Richard.
For additional information and to view Richard’s online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.