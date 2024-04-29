Bryan Police & Williams County Sheriff’s Office Involved In Multi-County Pursuit

(PRESS RELEASE) – On April 29, 2024, at approximately 2:12a.m. the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified by Indiana law enforcement of a vehicle pursuit that started in Angola, Indiana and was now traveling into Williams County.

Troopers with the Defiance Post were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices on the vehicle in Williams County.

The vehicle continued through Williams County into Defiance County and was finally stopped in Paulding County, Ohio.

The driver was identified as Nelson Eddy, age 78 of Angola, Indiana. Mr. Eddy was operating a 2021 Jeep Compass. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Mr. Eddy appeared to be having a medical emergency and was transported by Paulding County EMS to Paulding Hospital.

Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol was the Angola Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County EMS, and Gideon’s Towing. The case remains under investigation.